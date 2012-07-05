* Russia to showcase Su-27 'Flanker' jet flying display
* Will parade Yak-130 jets, MS-21 civil craft
* Investigation into Superjet crash ongoing
* Indonesian investigators don't recommend grounding planes
By John Bowker
MOSCOW, July 5 Russia will remind the world of
its air power history at the Farnborough Air Show next week as
it battles to shift attention from the fatal crash of a new
Superjet 100 plane, a disaster that could stall efforts to
revive its aviation industry.
Crowds at the flagship industry event are expected to be
wowed by a display from a pair of Russian Su-27 'Flanker'
fighter jets - planes that came to symbolise the might of the
Soviet Union and remain a favourite of enthusiasts for their
spectacular stunts.
Yakovlev Yak-130 fighters will also be flying and on static
display, despite controversial reports that nearly 40 are bound
for civil war-torn Syria, while a pavilion will be dedicated to
Russia's in-development MS-21 passenger aircraft.
Yet interest is bound to centre on the fate of the Superjet
100 - the first civil plane to be built by Russia since the fall
of the Soviet Union and the subject of an ongoing investigation
following a crash in Indonesia that killed 45 people.
Indonesian authorities are looking into the causes of the
crash and particularly if it was down to pilot error or
technical failures. If the latter, it could wipe out demand for
the mid-size Superjet and perhaps the MS-21 as well, due to come
on to the market in 2017.
VERY DIPLOMATIC
Russia's state aviation holding company United Aviation
Corporation (UAC) is desperate for the incident to be blamed on
pilot error, taking the heat off Russian plane manufacturing.
That verdict would echo a report published on Thursday into
the Air France Rio-Paris crash that killed 228 people in 2009.
Investigators blamed the incident on a combination of pilot
error and faulty speed sensors.
"They (Superjet) will be very diplomatic about the accident
and say they cannot say anything while the investigation is
underway," said David Learmount, safety and operations editor at
Flight Global, commenting on how parent group Superjet
International would conduct business at Farnborough.
"They (the investigators) have not at this point found
anything wrong with it - it was a new aeroplane and modern
aeroplanes have never been safer ... When aeroplanes crash it is
people that do it," he added.
Superjet International - a joint venture between Russia's
Sukhoi and a division of Italy's Finmeccanica - is
considering displaying a grounded Superjet 100 at Farnborough
and will continue the task of drumming up orders for the plane -
which has yet to be picked up by mainstream Western carriers.
"You move forward aggressively, that's all you can do. The
investigation will show that it is not the product - it was
properly certified. They will say (to potential buyers) 'carry
on and buy the plane'," said Richard Aboulafia, an analyst at
U.S.-based Teal Group.
The Superjet 100 is at the heart of Russian plans to revive
its aviation industry after the collapse of the Soviet Union
starved it of cash in the early 1990s. Its military aircraft and
helicopters have also received a sharp upturn in investment
alongside the civil arm.
President Vladimir Putin witnessed a demonstration of the
Superjet 100 at the Paris Air Show last year, while the MS-21 is
hoped to beat the next generation of Boeing and Airbus
planes in terms of timing and price.
But this would count for little if customers and flyers did
not trust the Russian plane to remain in the sky. Russian
aircraft have been involved in a spate of commercial accidents
in recent years, though most have involved aging Soviet models.
EVERYTHING OK?
Wreckage of the Superjet 100 was found strewn across a
mountain slope in West Java, Indonesia, having lost contact with
air traffic control during a demonstration flight on May
9.
Russian fears about the outcome of the investigation have
been evident in its early stages, with local media in south-east
Asia reporting the Indonesian government turned down a request
to send the Flight Data Recorder - also known as the black box -
back to Russia.
Russian tabloid newspaper Komsomolskaya Pravda then reported
the United States had brought down the aircraft in an act of
industrial sabotage - the latest in a series of recent claims
and counter-claims that have soured U.S.-Russia relations.
Initial findings published by Indonesia's National
Transportation Safety Committee (NTSC) have included
recommendations for improved preparation and training for
demonstration flights, but stopped short of telling operators of
the Superjet such as Russian airline Aeroflot to
ground aircraft.
"It is too early to pass judgement (on the causes of the
crash). The investigation is ongoing. (But) the recommendations
give a hint that everything was OK with the aeroplane," said a
spokeswoman for Russia's UAC, which includes Superjet
manufacturer Sukhoi.
The doomed Superjet flight was one of a series of
demonstrations across Asia intended to seek new buyers for the
plane, which has won orders from Indonesia's Kartika airlines
and Sky Aviation.
Neither carrier has yet cancelled or delayed its order,
according to local media reports.
"(The Superjet) had not planned to fly in a mountainous zone
- the flight was supposed to be performed in 20 miles near the
airport. The pilot exceeded the zone .. 'Why' is for the
investigation to look into," the UAC spokeswoman said.
The captain of the plane was Alexander Yablontsev, who was
the pilot for the first test Superjet flight in May 2008,
according to Russian agency Inter-Tass.