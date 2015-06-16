UPDATE 7-Oil dives under $50/bbl again on stubborn global glut
* U.S. rig counts have been rising for 11 months (Adds quote, updates prices, adds context)
PARIS, June 16 Aeroflot is still talking to U.S. planemaker Boeing about the future of its order for 22 787 Dreamliner jets, the head of the state-controlled Russian airline told Reuters at the Paris air show on Tuesday.
Asked if Aeroflot had cancelled it's Boeing 787 order, Chief Executive Vitaly Savelyev said: "We are still in discussions."
Aeroflot signed a contract for 22 Boeing 787 Dreamliners in 2007. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.