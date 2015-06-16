PARIS, June 16 Aeroflot is still talking to U.S. planemaker Boeing about the future of its order for 22 787 Dreamliner jets, the head of the state-controlled Russian airline told Reuters at the Paris air show on Tuesday.

Asked if Aeroflot had cancelled it's Boeing 787 order, Chief Executive Vitaly Savelyev said: "We are still in discussions."

Aeroflot signed a contract for 22 Boeing 787 Dreamliners in 2007. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)