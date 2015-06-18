PARIS, June 18 Airbus sales chief John
Leahy hopes to sell 25 of its A380 superjumbos, worth $10.7
billion at list prices, in the next six months after struggling
to find buyers for the world's biggest jetliner over the last
couple of years.
"I'd like to sell as many as I can," Leahy said.
"Twenty-five or so is a realistic target," he told journalists
in a briefing on the sidelines of the Paris Airshow on Thursday.
He earlier said he was negotiating with several potential
A380 customers and hoped to sign at least one deal this year.
"It's an aircraft that people take their time studying, these
are serious customers and new customers."
Leahy said at the show earlier this week that he was in
talks with airlines over the possibility of putting new engines
on the jet or making a slightly stretched version with about 50
more seats as it tries to boost sales of the superjumbo.
He said on Thursday that he "would like to believe" a
decision on the A380neo could come this year or next, and not
"just drag on for the next three or four years".
Emirates, the biggest customer for the A380, has called for
Airbus to revamp the A380 with new engines.
Airbus gave a more bullish outlook for demand for very large
aircraft such as the A380 on Monday, saying it expected 1,550 to
be required over the next 20 years, contrasting with Boeing's
reduced forecast for 540.
Airbus division Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier said the
priority for the A380 was to break even this year - which he
confirmed the company was on track to do - find more customers
and promote a layout with more seats.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan and Tim Hepher; Editing by James
Regan)