PARIS, June 15 Airbus is in talks with airlines over a stretched version of its A380 jet as it tries to boost sales of the superjumbo, the European planemaker's sales chief said on Monday.

John Leahy said at Paris Airshow that the company was looking at the possibility of putting new engines on the jet or making a slightly stretched version with about 50 more seats.

"I'd say that we're talking to at least half a dozen (customers)," he said when asked if Airbus was in talks with any customers other than Emirates, which has been pushing for a new version of the plane.

Leahy added that while orders for the A380 at the June 15-21 Paris air show were unlikely, he certainly expected orders this year. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by James Regan)