PARIS, June 14 European planemaker Airbus is in talks to sell up to 50 aircraft to Saudi Arabian Airlines, sources familiar with the matters told Reuters on Sunday.

The deal could include 30 A320neo planes and up to 20 A330 aircraft, the sources said, speaking ahead of the June 15-21 Paris air show.

Based on list prices, the deal could be worth around $8.2 billion.

French newspaper La Tribune earlier reported Saudi Arabian Airlines was close to a deal to buy A330 planes. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)