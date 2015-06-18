(Adds details, share price)
By Tim Hepher and Victoria Bryan
PARIS, June 18 Airbus had a better
Paris Airshow than it expected, winning firm orders for 124
aircraft worth $16.3 billion, as well as commitments for plane
purchases worth $40.7 billion, including a last-minute deal with
Wizz Air.
The planemaker's chief executive said on Thursday the latest
deals confirmed demand was "extremely positive," and queried
whether Airbus might have been too hasty in cutting production
rates of its A330 wide-body plane to six per month.
"We had again a very successful Paris Airshow, we received
orders and commitments for 421 aircraft worth $57 billion,"
Fabrice Bregier, head of Airbus Group's planemaking
division, told a news conference.
"This was higher than I expected."
That compared with orders and commitments for 331 aircraft
worth $50.2 billion for rival Boeing.
The Airbus deals included orders and commitments for 24 A330
planes and Bregier said the company needed only a couple more
orders to fill production slots for 2016. He said China and
India were ideal markets for the new A330 regional jet.
"Perhaps we should not have reduced the production rate of
the A330 so much," he said. He later added that increasing the
rate back up to eight per month was not on the cards, but that
Airbus had flexibility to deliver a couple of extra planes.
Shares in Airbus Group have fallen as much as 7.1 percent
over the four days of the air show, however, to 3 1/2-month
lows, with traders pointing to fewer deals than at many previous
trade shows, as well as a rebound in the euro against the U.S.
dollar after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled interest rate
increases may start later than many anticipated.
Bregier said he believed 95 percent of the 421 orders and
commitments received at the Paris Airshow would end up
translating into firm orders.
"My mistake was perhaps to downplay a bit at the beginning
of the show," he said.
Bregier said before the show he was looking at around a
couple of hundred orders.
Sales chief John Leahy also said Airbus hoped to garner at
least one order for its A380 jumbo jet before the end of the
year. Airbus is looking at launching a version with new engines
or as a slightly stretched version as it seeks new customers.
Leahy also raised the possibility of his retirement during
the press briefing saying that, as he was 65 years old, he would
have to make a decision on retirement and think about his
health.
He did not give a timeframe for the decision, but his boss
Bregier joked that Leahy could retire within the next 15 years.
