(Combines Korean Air orders from Airbus and Boeing)
By Victoria Bryan and Sarah Young
PARIS, June 16 Korean Air split a
$6.9 billion order for narrow-body jets between rival
planemakers Airbus and Boeing at the Paris air
show on Tuesday as it looks to renew its fleet with more
fuel-efficient aircraft.
Korean Air unveiled a firm order worth $3.7 billion at list
prices for 30 Airbus A321neo planes, the first time the Asian
carrier has bought single-aisle jets from the European
manufacturer. It also took options on 20 more of the aircraft.
The airline said deliveries would start in 2019.
It also announced an intention to buy 30 737 MAX 8 planes
from Boeing worth $3.2 billion at list prices, with the
possibility to convert them to the larger MAX 9 model.
The carrier also committed to buy two additional 777-300ER
extended-range wide-body jets worth $660 million, and took
options to buy a further 20 737 MAX planes.
Boeing said it was working with Korean Air to finalise the
order, at which point it would be added to its online order
book. Korean Air becomes a new customer for the Boeing 737 MAX.
Korean Air first ordered wide-body planes from Airbus back
in 1974, but has not bought narrow-body jets from the group
before.
"Throughout our long partnership, the one thing we were
missing was to place single-aisle," Fabrice Bregier, chief
executive of Airbus, said. "We have finally prevailed."
Korean Air's chairman, Cho Yang Ho, also said the carrier
was "very seriously" evaluating the A350, Airbus's newest
wide-body jet, but that the airline first wanted to see more
performance data.
