PARIS, June 18 Mexico's Transportes Aereos Pegaso has signed a framework agreement to buy 10 H145 helicopters from Airbus, becoming the first Latin American customer for the twin-engine rotorcraft range.

Under the agreement, Pegaso is due to place its first firm order in the coming months, enabling deliveries to begin in 2016, Airbus Helicopters said at the Paris air show on Thursday. Deliveries are expected to continue for seven years.

The H145s will be configured for Pegaso's main role of providing airlift services to the energy industry, with a focus on Gulf of Mexico oil and gas business. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter)