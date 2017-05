PARIS, June 16 Saudi Arabia has ordered four Airbus C295W medium transport and patrol aircraft, Airbus Defence and Space said at the Paris air show on Tuesday.

The C295Ws join the Airbus A330 MRTT multi-role tanker transport and CN235 transports previously ordered by Saudi Arabia, Airbus said.

The order adds to C295 purchases by Algeria, Egypt, Jordan and Oman, Airbus added. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter)