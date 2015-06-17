PARIS, June 17 Vietnam-based budget airline
VietJetAir signed a firm contract at the Paris air show on
Wednesday for six additional Airbus A321 single-aisle
jets worth $682 million at list prices to meet demand on some of
its busiest routes.
The carrier told a news conference it hoped to return with
an additional order for narrowbody planes and that it was also
studying long-haul operations very seriously.
"In the United States, there are 3 million Vietnamese
overseas, they are waiting for the long-haul direct flying from
U.S. to Vietnam," airline Chief Executive Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao
said.
VietJetAir started flying at the end of 2011 and operates a
fleet of 25 Airbus A320-family aircraft on a network covering
Vietnam and other destinations across Asia.
The carrier has now ordered a total of 69 aircraft from
Airbus and also holds purchase rights for another 30 planes,
Airbus said.
"This confirms the trend that in countries like Vietnam in
southeast Asia there is huge potential, huge demand, where
low-cost carriers are bringing value," Airbus Chief Executive
Fabrice Bregier said.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by James Regan)