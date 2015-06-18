PARIS, June 18 Hungary's Wizz Air signed a memorandum of understanding at the Paris air show on Thursday to buy 110 Airbus A321neo aircraft worth $13.7 billion at list prices as the budget airline continues to expand its network and capacity.

The jetliners will be delivered between 2019 and 2024, Airbus said, adding that this marked the biggest single order for the A321neo model.

Reuters reported earlier, citing people familiar with the matter, that Airbus was close to a deal to sell around 100 A320neo-family jets to Wizz Air following a fierce battle over price with rival Boeing to retain its status as exclusive supplier to the Eastern European-focused carrier.

Wizz Air currently operates 61 aircraft on over 380 routes from 22 bases focused on Central and Eastern Europe. (Editing by James Regan)