PARIS, June 18 Airbus is closing in on
a potential $10 billion order for around 100 single-aisle
A320-family aircraft from Hungary's Wizz Air, people
familiar with the matter said.
The European manufacturer has been locked in a fierce battle
with rival Boeing to retain its status as exclusive
supplier to the Eastern European-focused budget airline.
If completed, the order could provide a last-minute climax
to an otherwise unusually sluggish home air show for Airbus, but
the timing of the announcement was not immediately clear.
Airbus was due to wrap up the air show with a news
conference at 0930 GMT.
Airbus and Wizz Air declined to comment.
