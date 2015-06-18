(Adds detail, background, source comment)
PARIS, June 18 Airbus is close to a
potential $10 billion order for around 100 single-aisle
A320neo-family aircraft from Hungary's Wizz Air, people
familiar with the matter said.
The European manufacturer has been locked in a fierce battle
over price with rival Boeing to retain its status as
exclusive supplier to the Eastern European-focused budget
airline.
Boeing was offering its recently launched 737 MAX 200, while
Airbus was competing with its A320neo, according to the sources.
"Airbus made the airline an aggressive offer and told them
it had to be done at the air show," a source familiar with the
talks said on Thursday.
The order could provide a last-minute climax to an otherwise
unusually sluggish home air show for Airbus.
Wizz Air and Airbus declined to comment.
Airbus was due to wrap up the air show with a news
conference at 0930 GMT.
