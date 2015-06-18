(Adds details, Wizz Air CEO comment, Airbus CEO comment)
By Tim Hepher and Victoria Bryan
PARIS, June 18 Hungary's Wizz Air
committed to buy 110 Airbus A321neo aircraft at the
Paris air show on Thursday worth $13.7 billion at list prices as
the Eastern European-focused budget airline continues to expand
its network and capacity.
The memorandum of understanding, reached early on Thursday
after all-night negotiations in Paris, calls for 110 firm
deliveries and purchase rights for a further 90 aircraft.
Reuters reported earlier, citing people familiar with the
matter, that Airbus was close to a deal to sell around 100
A320neo-family jets to Wizz Air following a fierce battle over
price with rival Boeing to retain its status as exclusive
supplier to the carrier.
"With this order, we are paving the way for the next decade
to ensure the growth of this business," Wizz Air Chief Executive
Jozsef Varadi told a news conference.
The jetliners will be delivered between 2019 and 2024,
Airbus said, adding that this marked the biggest single order
for the A321neo model.
Wizz Air currently operates 61 aircraft on over 380 routes
from 22 bases focused on Central and Eastern Europe.
Airbus said it won $57 billion worth of business for a total
of 421 aircraft overall at the air show this week. The deals
include firm orders for 124 aircraft worth $16.3 billion and
commitments for 297 aircraft worth $40.7 billion.
Airbus Chief Executive Fabrice Bregier told a news
conference to wrap up the air show that the Wizz Air order
confirmed that the market trend was extremely positive.
(Editing by James Regan)