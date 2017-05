PARIS, June 16 Sweden-based Braathens Aviation signed a contract at the Paris air show on Tuesday to buy five ATR 72-600s, with options for 10 additional aircraft as it looks to upgrade its fleet.

Deliveries will start at the end of 2015, ATR said.

The turboprop maker is a joint venture of Airbus and Finmeccanica.

