PARIS, June 15 Regional planemaker ATR, an Airbus and Finmeccanica joint venture, said on Monday it had won 46 firm orders and 35 options at the Paris air show, in deals worth a total of $1.98 billion.

Japan Air Commuter, part of Japan Airlines, signed a firm order for eight ATR42-600s, plus one option and 14 purchase rights, valued at $496 million, the companies said.

"We are estimating demand for about 2,500 turboprops in the coming 20 years," ATR Chief Executive Patrick de Castelbajac said in a statement. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter)