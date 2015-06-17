By Andrea Shalal
PARIS, June 17 Boeing Co and Bell
Helicopter, makers of the V-22 Osprey, say more countries are
interested in buying the tiltrotor aircraft, with another 100
sales possible in coming years.
The United Arab Emirates and a number of other countries are
looking at buying 6 to 12 of the aircraft, which take off and
land like a helicopter, but fly like a plane, company executives
told Reuters at the Paris air show.
Chris Raymond, vice president of business development and
strategy for Boeing Defense, Space & Security, said that could
add up to around 100 foreign orders over time.
First fielded by the U.S. Marine Corps in 2007, the aircraft
has rapidly become one of the U.S. military's most popular and
sought after aircraft due to its long range and ability to carry
out missions quickly and participate in humanitarian missions.
Foreign sales have been slow to materialize, partly due to
the relatively high price of the aircraft compared with
helicopters.
The V-22 program got a big boost earlier this year when the
U.S. Navy decided to use it to replace the C-2A fixed wing
aircraft built by Northrop Grumman to ferry people and
supplies on board aircraft carriers.
That decision will help Boeing and Bell extend production of
the planes from 2020 to 2025, John Garrison, president of Bell
Helicopter, a unit of Textron Inc, told Reuters in a
separate interview at the Paris show.
"The more people see it, the more people use it, the more
people understand its unique capabilities," he said.
Garrison and Raymond both cited discussions with several
other countries that are looking at possible V-22 purchases, but
gave no details. Arms sales are generally negotiated between the
United States and the buying country.
Garrison said he expected Japan, the first foreign buyer of
the V-22, to finalize its order for 17 aircraft before the end
of the summer.
He said it was unclear if or when Israel would revisit its
plans to buy some V-22s. The Israeli order, first announced by
former U.S. Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, was "on hold" for
now.
"The Israeli air force is really interested. It really came
down to an internal budget related issues," he said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)