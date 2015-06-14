(Repeats to add AIRSHOW to headline)

PARIS, June 14 Boeing Co said on Sunday it was in "deep discussions" with potential buyers for five remaining C-17 cargo planes built before Boeing halted production of the aircraft, and expected to sign purchase agreements before the fourth quarter.

Chris Raymond, vice president of business development and strategy for Boeing Defense, Space & Security, said the company was discussing the sale of the aircraft with more than one country, but declined to name them.

Jeff Kohler, head of business development for Boeing's defense division, said he expected to "have those airplanes sold before the fourth quarter." (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)