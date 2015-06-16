PARIS, June 16 Korean Air committed
on Tuesday to buy up to 50 Boeing 737 MAX 8 jets and two
extended-range 777-300 planes, in a deal worth as much as $6
billion at list prices.
The commitments announced at the Paris air show included an
intent to purchase 30 737 MAX single-aisle jets and options for
an additional 20. The companies said they would work to finalise
the order.
Earlier on Tuesday, Korean Air signed a deal to buy 30
A321neo planes from Airbus, the first time the Asian
carrier has bought narrowbody planes from the European
manufacturer. The airline also took options on 20 of the
single-aisle aircraft.
