PARIS, June 15 Boeing Co said at the Paris air show on Monday that Qatar had recently signed an agreement to buy four more C-17 transport planes, doubling its current fleet.

Financial details of the sale and the timing of the accord were not disclosed.

Qatar, the first Middle East customer to order C-17s, received two of them in 2009 and two additional C-17s in 2012, Boeing said.

Boeing officials said on Sunday they were in "deep discussions" with several buyers about a total of five C-17s it still had on hand after shutting down production of those planes. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by James Regan)