PARIS, June 16 Boeing said at the Paris
air show on Tuesday that Chinese start-up airline Ruili Airlines
has committed to buy 30 737 MAX jets, backed by AVIC
International Leasing, in a potential deal worth $3.2 billion at
list prices.
The order is subject to approval by the Chinese government
and will be posted on Boeing's website "once all contingencies
are cleared", Boeing said.
Ruili Airlines, which was set up last year, operates on 11
scheduled routes with a fleet of five Boeing 737s. The carrier
plans to expand its fleet to seven aircraft by the end of this
year and 26 by 2020, Boeing said.
China's official Xinhua News Agency said last month that a
Chinese consortium of Ruili Airlines, AVIC and Minsheng
Financial Leasing Co Ltd had signed a deal to buy 60 737 MAX
jets from Boeing for 38 billion yuan ($6.1 billion).
($1 = 6.2085 Chinese yuan renminbi)
