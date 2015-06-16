UPDATE 1-MetLife changes hedging strategy after billions in losses
NEW YORK, May 4 MetLife Inc has changed its derivatives trading strategy after two consecutive quarters in which losses from wrong-way trades hurt the insurer's profit.
PARIS, June 16 Dublin-based aircraft lessor SMBC Aviation Capital said at the Paris air show on Tuesday that it agreed to buy 10 more Boeing 737 MAX 8 planes, in a deal worth $1.07 billion at list prices.
The deal adds to a 2014 order placed by the lessor for 80 737 MAX 8 jets, Boeing said.
Engine maker CFM, a joint venture of General Electric and Safran, will supply its LEAP-1B engines to power the jets in a deal worth $270 million at list prices, CFM and SMBC said in a statement. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)
WASHINGTON, May 4 The U.S. House of Representatives neared a cliffhanger vote on repealing Obamacare on Thursday, with Republicans predicting victory on overturning the healthcare law even though their seven-year drive could founder in the U.S. Senate.