BRIEF-AmpliPhi Biosciences prices 6.9 mln shares of its common stock at $1.50/shr
* AmpliPhi Biosciences announces pricing of $10.4 million underwritten public offering of common stock and common warrants
PARIS, June 17 Russian cargo airline Volga-Dnepr Group has signed a memorandum of understanding for 20 additional 747-8 freighters valued at $7.4 billion at list prices, planemaker Boeing said at the Paris air show on Wednesday.
Under the agreement, Volga-Dnepr will also provide its Antonov-124-100 aircraft for the transportation of aviation equipment for Boeing and its partners, Boeing said.
"For Volga-Dnepr Group, adding more 747-8 freighters will allow development of the group's scheduled business, AirBridgeCargo Airlines, and keep the airline's high growth rates," Boeing said.
Volga-Dnepr Group, which took delivery of its first 747-8 freighter in 2012, will acquire the additional 20 planes through a mix of direct purchases and leasing over the next seven years, Boeing added. (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter)
