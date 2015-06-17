(Adds detail, background)
PARIS, June 17 Russian cargo airline Volga-Dnepr
Group has signed a memorandum of understanding to buy and lease
a total of 20 more Boeing 747-freighters in what would be
a major boost for the U.S. planemaker's struggling four-engined
jumbo.
Both Boeing and European rival Airbus have seen
orders for their biggest planes dry up as customers opt for
improved twin-engined jets that can fly almost as far.
At Boeing, that has put a question mark over production of
the 747, with analysts warning the company could face a $1
billion accounting charge if the programme was shut down.
The U.S. group has made a concerted push for freighter
orders to keep production going.
If the deal with Volga-Dnepr is firmed up, the Russian
company will take on the 20 planes over the next seven years,
Boeing said at the Paris air show on Wednesday.
It did not say how many of the planes would be bought or how
many leased. At list prices, the 20 jets would be worth around
$7.4 billion.
Under the agreement, Volga-Dnepr will also provide its
Antonov-124-100 aircraft for the transportation of aviation
equipment for Boeing and its partners, Boeing said.
Volga-Dnepr took delivery of its first 747-8 freighter in
2012.
"For Volga-Dnepr Group, adding more 747-8 freighters will
allow development of the group's scheduled business,
AirBridgeCargo Airlines, and keep the airline's high growth
rates," Boeing said.
(Reporting by Mark Potter; Editing by James Regan)