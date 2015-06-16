By Jessica Chen
| PARIS, June 16
PARIS, June 16 While the Paris Airshow is used
to battles over superjumbos and fighter jets, this year's event
has seen one break out on a much smaller scale, as makers of
remote-controlled drones face security firms keen to make sure
they don't break privacy rules.
At the stand of privately-owned French company Parrot,
onlookers were mesmerised as mini-drones performed an aerial
dance routine to Michael Jackson's 'Thriller'.
"We design drones as light as possible, because the lighter
the drone, the less dangerous it is", said Parrot's
majority-owner and founder Henri Seydoux, whose company sells
unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) for mapping and crop
surveillance and increasingly for consumers looking for that
unique camera angle.
Demand is growing quickly. In the first three months of this
year, Parrot made 34.6 million euros ($38.9 million) in revenues
from its drones business, up from 7.6 million in the same period
last year.
But not everyone is pleased.
At the end of last year, remote-controlled drones repeatedly
flew over French nuclear plants, fuelling concerns over security
and leading the government to issue a call for projects to
detect and neutralise unmanned aircraft and protect sensitive
areas against their intrusion.
Among the 24 projects submitted to the government, two were
selected by the National Research Agency: "Boreades," led by a
private company called Communication & Systèmes (CS); and
"Angelas" from ONERA, the national office for aerospace study
and research.
CS's plans include a detection system for drones based on
the heat emitted by objects, as well as neutralising them by
jamming their data and making them return to their controllers.
"We have already received international demands, from
countries seeking for protection. Each need is different, the
aim is to answer all these demands," CS department director
Denis Chaumartin told Reuters.
CS is expected to demonstrate its project in around a year.
ONERA, meanwhile, is testing a range of detection methods
including acoustic, optical and radar. It expects to be ready
for demonstration in about 18 months, but is confident the
battle against any intrusive use of drones can be won.
"There are technological bricks that exist, that we can put
together," said ONERA research scientist Nicolas Riviere.
($1 = 0.8906 euros)
(Reporting by Jessica Chen; Editing by Mark Potter)