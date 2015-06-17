By Jessica Chen
| June 17
June 17 The Portuguese navy plans to use drones
to help survey the Mediterranean as the European Union steps up
efforts to track and rescue thousands of migrants risking often
deadly sea crossings from Africa.
The AR3 Net Ray drones, built by Portuguese IT, defence and
aerospace group Tekever, will be based on a frigate and will
take part in missions for EU border protection agency Frontex,
Tekever Chief Operations Officer Ricardo Mendes said.
"(The idea is) to have eyes on targets sooner, to keep eyes
on targets longer, before the vessel is able to reach the point
of interest," Mendes said at the Paris air show. "It's just a
faster, cheaper, more effective way of having eyes on targets."
The tide of migrants and refugees risking the crossing to
reach Europe from Africa is on the rise this year and the U.N.
refugee agency estimates 1,850 people have drowned or are
missing. About 800 perished in a single shipwreck in April.
The EU has bolstered its presence in the Mediterranean, with
increased search and rescue missions. An international fleet
rescued almost 5,900 migrants from rickety boats on the first
weekend of June, Italy's coastguard said.
Tekever was invited to carry out trials of the AR3 Net Ray
drone with the navy and now "is ready", Mendes said, adding that
they had been used in NATO exercises.
"The drones have already been tested in open seas, under
real conditions," he said. "They have been tested for search and
rescue purposes, searching for vessels, searching for people in
the water, anti-piracy missions, etc."
The AR3 Net Ray is a 14-kilo drone launched using a
catapult, which can fly for 10 hours using 10 litres of fuel and
has the option of using a parachute to land.
"It provides a lot of safety, because you don't have to have
a pilot there," Mendes said. "So if you lose the equipment ...
you don't lose a human life. In terms of efficiency ... it
allows you to have much less weight, much less power, etc."
Tekever's drone customers are mostly military and security
forces. Countries from South America, the Middle East, Africa,
and Southeast Asia have been seeking them for maritime and
nature-protection missions.
But the commercial market is now growing, with demand from
oil, power and telecom companies, Mendes said. A drone package
including ground stations, parts and training can cost around
500,000 euros ($562,150).
($1 = 0.8894 euros)
