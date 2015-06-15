(Adds details of orders, Mali contract, share performance)
PARIS, June 15 Brazil's Embraer SA on
Monday announced 50 firm orders at the Paris air show for
regional jets worth a total of $2.6 billion, including
deliveries in China starting this year.
The orders, which included dozens of options for more jets,
came from the United Airlines division of United Continental
Holdings unit, U.S. regional operator SkyWest,
Chinese airline Colorful Guizhou and leasing company Aircastle
.
Deliveries will begin this year for seven E190s to Colorful
Guizhou, the fifth airline flying Embraer's E-Jets in China.
The jets available for short-term delivery highlight the
challenge of filling Embraer's backlog, especially for the
larger E190 seating up to 114 passengers, before re-engined
models begin entering service in 2018.
Embraer's first-quarter earnings suffered as the company
had no deliveries of E190 aircraft, which Chief Executive
Frederico Curado once called Embraer's "flagship" model.
Embraer continued to book significant demand at the show for
its upcoming generation of more fuel-efficient planes, known as
E2. Aircastle, which acquires commercial jets to lease and
resell to airlines, ordered 15 E190-E2s and 10 E195-E2s for
delivery starting in 2018, with an option for 25 more.
Aside from E2 sales, demand for E-Jets has been heavily
concentrated on U.S. airlines upgrading their regional fleets
from 50-seat jets to E175 aircraft seating about 75 passengers.
United Airlines ordered 10 more E175s for delivery starting
next year, Embraer said, adding that it expected United or one
of the other carriers operating flights for United Express soon
to convert options for an additional 18 aircraft to firm orders.
Embraer also signed a deal for eight more E175s for SkyWest,
which is flying the planes under an agreement with Alaska
Airlines. No delivery date was given.
Shares of Embraer rose about 1 percent in Sao Paulo, gaining
for the fourth straight session.
The planemaker is in talks with Brazil's Gol Linhas Aereas
and Chile-based LATAM Airlines Group for
about 20 E195 aircraft each, people familiar with the matter
told Reuters. Embraer declined to comment.
Embraer also signed a deal at the show with Mali for six
Super Tucano light attack aircraft, to be used for border
surveillance, internal security and training.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Writing by Brad Haynes in Sao Paulo;
Editing by James Regan and Dan Grebler)