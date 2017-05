(Repeats to add AIRSHOW to headline)

PARIS, June 16 Taiwan's EVA Air has signed a memorandum of understanding to buy four more Airbus A330-300 planes, it said on Tuesday.

As with its existing A330 fleet, the new aircraft will be powered by CF6-80 engines from General Electric, EVA said at the Paris air show.

The deal is worth about $1 billion at list prices.

(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)