PARIS, June 15 GE Capital Aviation Services
(GECAS), the aviation leasing and financing arm of General
Electric, announced a firm order for 60 Airbus
A320neo-family aircraft at the Paris Airshow on Monday.
The order, which Airbus said included A321neo aircraft, is
worth around $6.4 billion based on list prices.
"We see this fuel-efficient aircraft as a mainstay in our
single-aisle portfolio for the years to come," Norman C.T. Liu,
president and chief executive of GECAS, said in a joint
statement.
GECAS has selected CFM's LEAP-X engine for all 60 A320neo
aircraft. CFM is a joint venture of GE and Safran.
