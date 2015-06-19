(Corrects to remove company ticker for Libra Group
Ltd in paragraph 16, which is a different company than the Libra
Group associated with LCI.)
By Andrea Shalal and Victoria Bryan
PARIS, June 19 Top U.S. and European helicopter
executives said this week that the oil price-led commercial
helicopter market slump would be temporary and that they will
keep investing in new technologies given the sector's positive
long-term outlook.
The downturn will likely last 18 to 24 months, Sikorsky
Aircraft's new president, Robert Leduc, said at Paris Airshow,
adding that he fully expected demand to rebound at some point.
United Technologies Corp's announcement this week
that it would sell or spin off Sikorsky was not a sign of
enduring overcapacity in the market but rather a strategic move
to focus on its supplier role, Leduc and other helicopter
executives added.
The optimism about a recovery was reflected in comments by
the head of Textron Inc, who said the company was not
interested in selling Bell Helicopter.
"We love our helicopter business," Scott Donnelly said.
"It's a profitable business, it's a great technology business,
we're investing a lot. It's always going to go through cycles
like every business in the world."
Airbus Helicopters used the Paris show to launch a new heavy
helicopter for civil customers. Chief Executive Guillaume Faury
said the oil price slump had caused some delivery deferrals but
had also prompted customers to seek more efficient models for
future demand.
"It's triggering efforts from customers to reduce their
costs," Faury told journalists.
The oil price is down almost 40 percent from a year
ago, with Brent crude trading close to $63 a barrel.
Sikorsky's Leduc said sales to the oil and gas sector
accounted for about 80 percent of its commercial sales, but that
demand in other sectors remained solid, including VIP transports
and emergency medical services.
He said overall he was encouraged by the company's $49
billion order backlog, largely in U.S. military programmes that
account for about 70 percent of the company's business as it is
the Pentagon's biggest helicopter supplier.
INVESTING FOR REBOUND
Bell Helicopter President and Chief Executive John Garrison
declined to estimate how long the downturn would last but
remained upbeat about longer-term demand and said the company
was continuing to invest in new products and technologies to
ensure it was well positioned when the market recovered.
Sales to the oil and gas sector accounted for just 12 to 15
percent of company revenue, but lower oil prices were dampening
demand for new aircraft in the Middle East and other countries
highly dependent on the sector, he told Reuters at the show.
He said Bell saw a strong correlation between worldwide GDP
growth and helicopter demand.
"If you believe that the economy's going to continue to grow
on a global basis, and we do, growth will return in our
segment," he said.
Leduc said Sikorsky hoped its investments in autonomous
flight control systems and automatic health monitoring of
aircraft would lift future commercial sales. It planned to
develop a new medium-lift helicopter around 2020.
Aviation leasing company LCI, part of Libra Group, moved
into the helicopter leasing market in 2012, where it competes
with GE-owned Milestone.
Chairman Crispin Maunder said it was fortuitous in light of
the oil price collapse that LCI had focused on the medium side
of the market rather than the larger models that typically serve
the oil and gas industry.
"The oil price is creeping up gently," Maunder told Reuters.
"We see it coming back and we have heavy helicopters on order
from 2017 onwards."
He said the company aimed for a helicopter portfolio with
around one-third exposure to oil and gas, one-third to emergency
and medical services and one-third serving other markets.
(Editing by James Regan)