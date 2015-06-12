* Paris Airshow starts on Monday, runs from June 15-21
* Order backlog puts focus on production, supply chain
* AerCap close to buying 100 Boeing 737 MAX jets - sources
By Tim Hepher and Cyril Altmeyer
PARIS, June 12 After years of big-ticket plane
orders, next week's Paris Airshow will see rather fewer
multi-billion-dollar deals and rather more nervous expressions
as planemakers face the daunting task of producing $1.8 trillion
of jets already sold.
The world's biggest aerospace gathering will still have its
fair share of announcements, including a potential 100-plane
leasing order for Boeing, as well as the showmanship that goes
with any public contest with European arch-rival Airbus.
But with almost a decade's worth of production on their
books, any new business is likely to be couched in tougher than
ever warnings that factories must 'execute' to win long term.
And many analysts believe the order party is winding down.
"Given the fact that order books have swelled so large, it
is unlikely that the headlines will be about large blocks of
orders at this show and much more about the production process
and viability of the supply chain," said aerospace consultant
Jerrold Lundquist, managing director of The Lundquist Group.
"Although the battle for market share in orders will always
be there, the contest for delivery share is growing, as each
player strives to ... ramp up their production output."
Low interest rates and high oil prices created a stampede of
orders for new planes and fuel-saving spin-offs of existing ones
in recent years, leaving some 12,000 jetliners left to produce
and lifting shares across the aerospace sector.
"We are getting to volumes where ... you need to build a
single aisle aircraft every 6.5 hours. It is a drumbeat and
intensity that is very demanding," Airbus Chief Operating
Officer Tom Williams told reporters ahead of the air show.
But French engine maker Safran injected a note of
caution this week by saying its priority would be to meet its
already record commitments, before thinking about further
production increases being explored by some planemakers.
A profit warning ahead of the show from French seats maker
Zodiac Aerospace highlighted concerns about tensions in the
supply chain, though some suppliers fear jetmakers are raising
production too quickly to fuel their own market battles.
"You have to balance market share with execution. A lot of
suppliers are worried about making that big investment and
watching it all fall down," said aerospace analyst Richard
Aboulafia, vice president at Virginia-based Teal Group.
Asked on the eve of the show whether solid production lines
were more important than chasing new orders, Airbus CEO
Fabrice Bregier told Reuters, "I hope we can do both".
FEWER ORDERS
Boeing raised its forecast for jet demand on Thursday
and Airbus is expected to follow suit when it outlines its
latest market forecasts on Monday.
It goes into the show with a lead over Boeing in plane
orders, with 247 so far this year versus Boeing's 175. (Graphic:
link.reuters.com/kaz43w)
But barring last-minute deals, several industry sources said
the two plane giants may struggle to announce 500 orders between
them, compared with 697 at the Farnborough event last year. Some
analysts have predicted higher orders, especially from Airbus.
Dutch lessor AerCap is close to a deal to buy 100 of
Boeing's 737 MAX jets, two people familiar with the matter said.
Both firms declined to comment.
But unlike previous years, industry sources said there was
less rush to complete orders in time for this year's show, a
sign that the recent order wave appears to be maturing.
A keenly-awaited final order for 250 Airbus planes from
India's IndiGo is not expected to be finalised at the event.
The show is also seen unlikely to bring Airbus immediate
respite from slow sales of the A380 superjumbo, with all eyes
instead on a possible relaunch at the Dubai Airshow in November.
Airbus Group Chief Executive Tom Enders was quoted on Friday
as saying a decision on whether to upgrade the double-decker
with new engines, using a formula that has worked for the
company's smallest planes, would be taken by year-end.
VICTORY LAP
In the skies, the show will mark the first head to head
flying demonstration between Boeing's 787-9 and the A350-900,
two new carbon-fibre jets winning sales in the wide-body market.
It will also be a victory lap for France's Rafale fighter
which stunned the defence industry by winning a trio of export
orders in recent months after years of frustrating losses.
It is an opportunity too for some recently developed
aircraft to restore their image after a spate of problems.
French President Francois Hollande will open the show on
Monday with a symbolic flypast of the Airbus A400M, weeks after
a fatal crash during a pre-delivery test flight.
Canada's Bombardier will be bringing both its new
CSeries plane and a new management team as it attempts to
kickstart a project designed to challenge the duopoly of Airbus
and Boeing, after missing its Farnborough debut last year.
Defence companies attending the show have been buoyed by
heightened security concerns triggered by the rise of Islamic
State, Russia's support for separatists in eastern Ukraine and
China's assertive stance in the South China Sea.
U.S. officials and industry executives also see demand from
new customers such as India, Vietnam and others.
Some U.S. companies like Northrop Grumman have
switched to other air shows in the Middle East and Asia, but
many others will be joining the 130,000 trade visitors to
pow-wow with suppliers, potential buyers and the big weapons
makers.
(Aditional reporting by Andrea Shalal and Victoria Bryan;
