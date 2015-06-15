(Adds comments, details, background)
* Airbus increases 20-year forecast for aircraft demand
* Saudi airline launch customer for Airbus A330-300 Regional
* Boeing sees potential for 1,000 jets in mid-market niche
* Record order books turn focus to production challenges
By Victoria Bryan and Sarah Young
PARIS, June 15 After the marketing triumphs of
recent years, manufacturing moved into the spotlight on the
opening day of the Paris air show on Monday as planemakers
Airbus and Boeing battle to deliver a record
$1.8 trillion backlog of orders.
There was still the traditional burst of
multi-billion-dollar deals in the first few hours of the
aerospace industry's annual jamboree, with fast-growing Middle
Eastern and Asian airlines again leading the buying.
But the sums involved were smaller than in previous years,
and both planemakers and their suppliers were at pains to tell
airlines they were focused on stepping up production to meet the
12,000 or so orders already stacked up for the coming decade.
Reassurance also came from Airbus as its A400M military
plane made a tour of the skies following a crash last month,
while a stretched version of Boeing's 787 Dreamliner delivered
the wow-factor promised by its pre-show hype.
GE Aviation, whose CFM International venture with
France's Safran builds engines for both Airbus and
Boeing, highlighted the manufacturing challenges ahead - at a
time when the planemakers are starting to look at further
increases in output on top of existing plans.
Chief Executive David Joyce said the venture already faced a
steep increase in production for its LEAP engine from 40 in the
first year to 600 in the second and 1,200 in year three.
"We need to prove to ourselves that we can go from 40 to 600
to 1,200, and while we do that we will learn more about our
capacity as well as our efficiency," he said.
"There is no conflict with the airplane companies. Our job
is to make sure that when they ask for a rate, and we say 'yes',
that we deliver," he added.
RAISING FORECASTS
While blockbuster plane deals may be becoming more scarce,
there is still plenty of demand for new aircraft, particularly
from Asia and the Middle East, driven by robust local economies,
low interest rates and new fuel-efficient jets.
Airbus on Monday raised its 20-year forecast for jet demand
by nearly 4 percent to 32,600. That broadly echoed Boeing's
assessment of the market last week.
Unlike Boeing, Airbus sounded upbeat about prospects for
four-engined superjumbos, including its A380, the world's
biggest passenger plane, which has so far failed to live up to
sales expectations.
"Very large aircraft are required over the next 20 years, we
can't just increase efficiency," Airbus sales chief John Leahy
told a news conference, pointing to airport congestion as a
reason to use larger planes.
In a bid to revive interest in the A380, Airbus is in talks
with customers about possibly putting new engines on the jet or
making a version with about 50 more seats.
Boeing, meanwhile, said on the eve of the air show it was
exploring a potential market of more than 1,000 jets in a niche
between its single-aisle 737 and wide-body 787, but had not
decided whether to invest in a new plane.
Among Monday's deals, Airbus signed up Saudi Arabian
Airlines as the launch customer for its new A330-300 Regional
aircraft, with the carrier committing to 20 of the planes as
well as 30 A320neo jets in a deal worth about $8.2 billion at
list prices.
The agreement comes after French President Francois Hollande
met the head of the airline in May during a Gulf Arab leaders
summit in Saudi Arabia.
France, deemed to have the toughest stance among the six
world powers negotiating with Iran over its nuclear programme,
has been able to nurture new commercial links with the region in
the face of what some Gulf countries perceive as disengagement
on the part of traditional ally the United States.
Airbus also said Garuda Indonesia signed a letter
of intent to buy 30 A350 XWB jets, potentially worth around $9
billion at list prices.
The same airline, meanwhile, committed to buy up to 30 of
Boeing's 787-9 Dreamliners and 30 737 MAX 8 jets in a
deal that could be worth about $10.9 billion.
The U.S. group also said Qatar Airways had ordered 10 of its
777-8X jets and four 777 freighters, valued at a total of $4.8
billion at list prices, while GE Capital Aviation Services
ordered 60 Airbus A320neo aircraft valued at around $6.4
billion.
Heading into the air show, Airbus had a lead over Boeing in
plane orders this year, with 247 versus Boeing's 175. (Graphic:
link.reuters.com/kaz43w)
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher, Andrea Shalal and John
Irish; Writing by Mark Potter; Editing by James Regan)