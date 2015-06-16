PARIS, June 16 Lockheed Martin Corp
announced on Tuesday that it will team with Raytheon Co
and Canadian planemaker Bombardier to develop a new
surveillance and command and control aircraft for a future U.S.
Air Force competition.
Lockheed said the team aimed to develop a low-risk,
affordable replacement for the E-8 Joint Surveillance Target
Attack Radar System (JSTARS), a ground surveillance, battle
management, and command and control aircraft built by Northrop
Grumman Corp.
Northrop and Boeing Co have also said they plan to
compete for the contract when the Air Force launches a
competition.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by James Regan)