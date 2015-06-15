By Andrea Shalal
PARIS, June 15 Lockheed Martin Corp,
maker of the F-35 fighter jet, said on Monday it realized it
would have to generate significant savings to help justify a
block buy of up to 500 aircraft beginning in fiscal 2018.
Lorraine Martin, Lockheed's F-35 program manager, said her
company and others involved in the program were working hard to
identify ways to further drive down the cost of the $391 billion
weapons program and shore up support for a multi-year purchase.
U.S. lawmakers, who would need to approve any multi-year
procurement deal, usually expect savings of around 10 percent to
back such deals.
"We've got to have significant savings to make the
commitment worthwhile to them," Martin said after a briefing at
the 2015 Paris Airshow. "We're working with all of the
industrial base right now to figure out every trick, tool and
capability to help take cost out."
Martin said longer-running procurement deals provided a more
stable outlook for Lockheed and the huge number of suppliers
that provide components for the F-35 jets, making it easier for
even tiny suppliers to invest in new tooling or other ways to
lower costs.
Martin said Lockheed was due to provide an estimate of the
likely cost savings to the Pentagon by the end of the summer.
She said Lockheed supported the Pentagon's push given the
certainty of a block buy, the sheer scale of the resulting
order, and the ability to drive down costs by ordering larger
quantities of titanium and other materials.
Martin said a block buy could include 460 aircraft, although
the number could rise to around 500 new aircraft if Canada and
Denmark decided to place orders.
The Pentagon's chief arms buyer, Frank Kendall, last month
said the Defense Department was hoping to conclude a multi-year
agreement that would cover purchases by the U.S. military and
other countries involved in the program.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)