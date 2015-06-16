PARIS, June 16 Lockheed Martin Corp, the
largest U.S. weapons maker, on Tuesday said it had been in
"initial contact" with French government officials about their
interest in buying some C-130J transport planes to augment a
fleet of larger A400M transports built by Europe's Airbus
.
Reuters reported last month that France's defence ministry
had added several hundreds of millions of euros into its latest
defense budget for the possible purchase of four C-130J Super
Hercules planes due to problems with the A400M.
"There has been some initial contact with the French
government," Orlando Carvalho, who heads Lockheed's aeronautics
division, told Reuters in an interview at the Paris air show,
citing the different payload and ranges of the two transports.
"We believe the French military is just looking to have a
force structure that gives them the tactical airlift that they
need together with the strategic airlift that the A400M is
providing," he said. "We're obviously happy to sell them some
C-130s."
Carvalho said the talks were still preliminary and there was
"still a long way to go" before any contracts were signed.
Lockheed has sold C-130s to India, Israel, Saudi Arabia and
other countries in the Middle East, and said it was continuing
to see strong international demand for the C-130s, Carvalho
said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)