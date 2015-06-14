(Adds updated figures from Pratt on "escapes" in final paragraph)

By Andrea Shalal

PARIS, June 14 Paul Adams, president of engine maker Pratt & Whitney, said his company had a fix for a small component that has grounded Airbus's revamped A320neo since last month, and expected to start ground certification testing within a week.

Adams told Reuters the company had made a "very minor modification" to the component, a clip inside the company's geared turbofan engine, and was already assembling engines with the redesigned part.

He said the part in question had not been heat-tested properly, allowing it to pop out, but would now be secured differently to prevent any additional problems.

Adams said Pratt, a unit of United Technologies Corp , expected flight testing of the new aircraft to resume "within the next few weeks," but gave no further details.

In a separate press briefing, Greg Gernhardt, president of commercial engines at Pratt, said the part was in the combustor section of the engine, meaning it was taking time to get into what is the core of the engine.

"We will get two retrofitted engines to Airbus at the end of this month and two more in the first week of July," Gernhardt said, adding flight testing would resume once those first two engines had been installed.

Airbus last month said it was proceeding toward its year-end target for entry into service of the A320neo despite the engine issue.

Adams said the supplier had not properly heat-tested the clip, or snap ring, in question, which then shrank when it reached full engine temperature and popped out. He said the part was made of nickel sheet metal and had damaged other components of the engine when it popped out.

Pratt said it had already received new hardware to better secure the clip, which keeps a seal in place, and ensure it does not pop out under any circumstances.

Gernhardt said the problem was specific to the A320neo engine.

Adams said Pratt was working closely with suppliers to ensure they were investing in new machinery and had sufficient staffing to prepare for a big increase in commercial and military engine production in coming years. The company is building 800 engines a year now, but expects to be producing 1,800 engines by 2020.

He said quality controls were another big focal point. Pratt said quality problems or "escapes" delivered to customers were down 50 percent over the last five years, and 80 percent over the last ten. (Additional reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)