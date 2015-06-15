(Adds AIRSHOW tag)
PARIS, June 15 Qatar Airways ordered 10 Boeing
777-8X jetliners at the Paris air show on Monday,
bringing its total orders for the 777X family of revamped
long-range jets to 60.
The airline also said it was ordering four 777 freighters.
The orders, which are all firm contracts, are worth a total
of $4.8 billion at list prices.
Announcing the deal at Paris Airshow, Qatar Airways Chief
Executive Akbar Al Baker took a swipe at the head of U.S.
carrier Delta Airlines, which has accused Qatar Airways
and other major Gulf carriers of receiving huge subsidies, a
charge they deny.
"I hope that the gentleman at Delta knows that we are
creating even more jobs in the United States by ordering more
airplanes," he said.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)