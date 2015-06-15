(Adds analysts' comment, background)
PARIS, June 15 Saudi Arabia is looking at a
possible further order of new helicopters from Sikorsky
Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp, after a
10-helicopter purchase announced last month, the company said.
Sikorsky President Bob Leduc told Reuters in an interview
that he would travel to Saudi Arabia in September to discuss the
possible timing and quantity of additional helicopter orders.
Leduc said the Saudi order could cover a large number of
aircraft, but declined to provide any further details. U.S. arms
sales are generally negotiated on a government-to-government
basis, but companies play a large role in the preparatory stage.
Analysts say Saudi Arabia could eventually double its
existing fleet of 80 UH-60 Black Hawk helicopters, although the
purchases could come in smaller batches over time, rather than
as one large order.
The State Department last month told Congress it had
approved a possible sale to Saudi Arabia of 10 MH-60R
Multi-Mission Helicopters built by Sikorsky and Lockheed Martin
Corp for an estimated cost of $1.9 billion.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; editing by Susan Thomas)