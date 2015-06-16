PARIS, June 16 Dublin-based aircraft leasing company SMBC Aviation Capital said it had chosen Pratt & Whitney's PW1100G-JM engine to power 30 of its Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin in 2017, SMBC and Pratt said at the Paris air show on Tuesday.

SMBC Aviation Capital is owned by a consortium including Sumitomo Corp and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group . (Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter)