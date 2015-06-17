By Victoria Bryan
PARIS, June 17 European scientists are planning
a risky manoeuvre to get their Rosetta spacecraft closer to the
comet it is orbiting, so it can communicate with its robotic
lander on the surface and start experiments that could unlock
some of the universe's secrets.
The lander, called Philae, surprised scientists at the
weekend by waking up and sending a signal to Earth. Its historic
landing on comet 67P/Churyumov-Gerasimenko in November was
marred when it bounced into a position too shadowy to power its
solar panels.
With the comet moving closer to the sun, scientists hope
Philae will be able to generate enough power to resume its
pre-programmed experiments.
But in order to receive the data, Rosetta will have to get
closer to the comet -- to an orbit of about 180 km (112 miles)
compared with about 220-240 km now.
That is a risky move as the comet approaches the nearest
point of its orbit to the sun on Aug. 13 and throws off dust
that could block the equipment Rosetta uses to orient itself.
"The comet is a very, very active object at the moment, it's
a bit as if you were to imagine taking your car through a
snowstorm," Elsa Montagnon, Rosetta deputy flight director at
the European Space Agency, told a press briefing at the Paris
air show on Wednesday.
"We reckon it should be safe but as soon as we see activity
coming back we may have to retreat further," Montagnon added.
Scientists hope samples drilled from the roughly 3-by-5 km
comet by Philae will unlock details about how the planets -- and
possibly even life -- evolved. The rock and ice that make up
comets preserve ancient organic molecules like a time capsule.
The plan is to start with the least risky experiments, such
as using instruments to "sniff" the atmosphere before moving the
lander and drilling into the surface to analyse samples,
probably over the next months, rather than weeks, said Philippe
Gaudron, Philae project manager.
Had it landed in the chosen spot, Philae would have been out
of action by now as temperatures in its surroundings would have
been too high for its systems to work, Jean-Pierre Bibring,
Philae lead scientist, told the briefing.
"Thanks to the shadow, we have the capability now to wake up
and have a very long-term activity. Now we are in a position not
only to wake up but to resume science to an extent that might go
beyond our expectations," he said.
Funding for the Rosetta project is secure until the end of
the year, but the team has asked for an extension to September
2016, at which point they will let Rosetta spiral toward the
comet, taking pictures as it goes, until it ultimately collides
with it.
(Editing by Mark Potter)