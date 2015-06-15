By Sarah Young
| PARIS, June 15
PARIS, June 15 Russia's United Aircraft
Corporation wants a new wide-body aircraft it is developing with
a Chinese company to be flying by 2025, as part of an ambitious
project to take on Western planemakers Airbus and
Boeing Co.
Commercial Aircraft Corp of China Ltd and United
Aircraft Corporation, both state-controlled companies, have been
considering the joint development of a new advanced wide-body
jet since May 2014.
United Aircraft Corporation's new president Yury Slyusar,
who took the reins in January, said the Russian and Chinese
governments would from September be in a position to decide on
whether to proceed with the project after it is presented that
month.
"We would like to develop, certify and produce the first
aircraft within ten years, so by 2025 we should begin
deliveries," Slyusar, speaking through a translator, told
reporters at the Paris air show on Monday.
The joint project could give both China and Russia a chance
to compete in the wide-body segment which currently operates as
a virtual duopoly under Europe's Airbus and U.S. rival Boeing.
While Soviet Russia had developed wide-body technology some
decades ago, Slyusar said this jet would be a new design.
"The aircraft has to be developed from scratch," he said.
"The level of the Chinese industry that we're seeing leads
us to believe that it will be a very innovative aircraft."
China is in the process of developing a home-grown
narrow-body commercial jet, the Comac C919, but it is behind
schedule and delivery could be pushed back as much as two years,
dealing a blow to any challenge to Airbus and Boeing in smaller
planes.
Slyusar acknowledged the plan to compete in wide-bodies was
a high stakes game. "It will determine the level of
competitiveness of both Russia and China's aviation industries,"
he said.
The engine for any new wide-bodied jet would likely be
sourced from either U.S. aero-engine maker GE or
Britain's Rolls-Royce, Slyusar added.
"We're not commenting if we're speaking with them or not
because it's too early, the decision has not been made yet," a
United Aircraft Corporation spokesman said on the sidelines of
the press conference.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Mark Potter)