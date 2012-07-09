FARNBOROUGH, England, July 9 General Electric's aviation chief said he was confident the group's technology will prove a big advantage as GE vies with other enginemakers for the right to power Boeing's next-generation 777.

"We feel really confident that the calling card for GE in this next generation 777 is going to be the technologies we're developing for the GE9X," David Joyce told a media briefing at the Farnborough Airshow on Monday.

The GE9X refers to an improved version of the GEnx system that powers the current 787 and 747 models. GE is the current engine incumbent on the 777.

Pratt & Whitney, the engine making unit of United Technologies, said this week it had responded to a request for information from Boeing regarding the 777X. Rolls Royce is also talking to Boeing.

Boeing said on Sunday there is no timetable in place for decisions on its widebody strategy.

"My incumbency as well as my commitment to the GEnx has given me a suite of technologies that are going to be very very competitive when Boeing has to make a decision on the 777," added Joyce, who is president and chief executive of GE Aviation.

He also said his company was in talks with jet maker Embraer as it mulls product changes.

Joyce said GE had opportunities to gain military engine business outside of the United States, where the Pentagon is reducing spending on defense as the government looks to get its fiscal house in order.

"The level of international opportunities in the combat sector is significant," Joyce said. "The delays in the Joint Strike Fighter have created opportunity for sales" of existing F-18s, F-16s and other fighter jets.