* Airbus CEO: worried about potential for trade conflict
* EU's Kallas: won't suspend scheme, but flexible on
solution
* UN's ICAO likely to be focus of negotiations
* ICAO's Gonzalez: confident solution will be found
By Harry Suhartono and David Fogarty
SINGAPORE, Feb 13 Global planemaker Airbus
joined a chorus of concern that a European scheme to charge
airlines for carbon emissions risks triggering a full-blown
trade war, with implications for plane deals and even Europe's
crippling sovereign debt crisis.
The EU's Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), introduced on Jan.
1, has drawn howls of protest from airlines around the world,
with China banning its carriers from taking part.
The escalating row comes on the eve of a China-EU summit in
Beijing, with the EU looking to China to dip into its huge
foreign exchange reserves to help the eurozone tackle a debt
build-up that threatens its economic stability.
Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders said he was
increasingly concerned at the potential fall-out if tensions are
not defused.
"I am very worried about the consequences of that. What
started out as a solution for the environment has become a
source of potential trade conflict and that should be a worry
for all of us," he told an aviation conference on Monday ahead
of the Singapore Airshow.
China is a strategic market for the world's two big
planemakers, as it coordinates purchases centrally and regularly
places orders with Airbus and Boeing in batches of 100 or
more to coincide with high-level political contacts.
Chinese domestic air traffic quadrupled in the last decade
and is expected to keep growing at more than 7 percent a year up
to 2030, according to Airbus research, and Boeing predicts China
will be the second-biggest market for new aircraft behind the
United States between 2011 and 2030.
China last year delayed the final signing of a deal for 10
A380 superjumbos worth $4 billion for Hong Kong Airlines in a
signal of its displeasure over the EU plans, and in the
mid-1990s, it refused to buy French products such as wheat and
Airbus planes in retaliation for France selling fighters and
frigates to Taiwan.
Last week, Beijing banned its airlines from joining the ETS
without its permission, and threatened to take unspecified
measures to defend itself against the scheme, which levies
charges for carbon emissions on flights in and out of Europe.
Foreign governments argue Brussels is exceeding its legal
jurisdiction by calculating the carbon cost over the whole
flight, not just Europe.
Non-EU airlines say the levy is discriminatory.
Increasingly, governments and the EU's executive European
Commission are looking to the U.N.'s International Civil
Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to find a global scheme that curbs
airline emissions.
Singapore Airlines CEO Goh Choon Phong said
opposition to the scheme was based on the way it is applied.
"I was quoting the example of us flying non-stop from
Singapore all the way to Europe. We get charged the whole
journey, when somebody who could fly passengers to an
intermediate point, and from there go to Europe, ends up paying
much less," he told the same aviation conference in Singapore.
Andrew Herdman, director general of the Association of Asia
Pacific Airlines, said any European policy that alienates the
United States, China, Russia, India and three dozen other
countries "is simply not going to work."
"The risk for the airlines if this generates into a
tit-for-tat trade war, is that airlines will be caught in a
cross-fire from both sides," he said.
During an industry panel discussion, Cathay Pacific
CEO John Slosar took a senior European Commission
official to task.
"You can't have it both ways. There's a difference between
leadership and bludgeoning. You guys applied the latter, and now
you're discovering it works both ways," he told Matthew Baldwin
of the directorate-general for mobility and transport.
EU Transport Commissioner Siim Kallas acknowledged
the growing opposition to the scheme, and said he was willing to
be flexible in finding a solution, but the 27-nation bloc would
not bow to pressure to suspend the scheme, which it says is part
of a global fight against climate change.
Aviation accounts for around 3 percent of mankind's
greenhouse gas pollution. The ICAO predicts the number of air
passengers will hit 6 billion a year on scheduled services by
2030, roughly double today's level.
"If you think Europe will be forced to suspend, this is not
the case. We must have a real global solution," Kallas said in
an interview in Singapore.
"Europe will implement its system with difficulties, with
conflicts, with court cases, whatever, the system will be
introduced," he said.
French Transport Minister Thierry Mariani said both Airbus
and Air France had expressed their concerns that the
dispute should not be allowed to harm French competitiveness.
Some European airlines worry the scheme could backfire on
them if foreign governments retaliate by limiting traffic rights
or imposing tit-for-tat taxes and charges.
An analysis by Thomson Reuters Point Carbon last week shows
airlines face a carbon pollution bill of 505 million euros ($670
million) for 2012 under the ETS.
Roberto Kobeh Gonzalez, president of ICAO's
council, said he was confident the 191-member world body would
find a solution.
"I am confident. What will be the level of agreement, I
can't tell you; what will be the scheme, I can't tell," he told
Reuters.
ICAO's last assembly, in 2010, tasked the body's elected
council to work on a series of areas, including alternative
fuels, more fuel-efficient airplanes and market-based measures
to tackle emissions. That work will be presented in 2013.
Critics note the ICAO's failure over more than a decade to
find a global solution on aviation emissions, but Gonzales said
the fact there was agreement to work on a solution was positive,
and the current row over Europe's ETS might push things along.
A potential trade war comes as carriers and plane makers are
vulnerable to the economic slowdown, with Boeing predicting
global airline passenger growth will slow to 5 percent this year
from around 6 percent last year.
DEFENCE DEALS
This week's Singapore Airshow is likely to see U.S. and
European arms makers Boeing, Lockheed Martin Corp and
EADS slugging it out for contracts as there is a growing
appetite for military equipment in Asia, and beyond.
India plans to spend about $100 billion over the next decade
to upgrade its largely Soviet-era military equipment, which
would make it a lucrative market for Boeing and Dassault
Aviation SA.
Dassault's Rafale is also set to become Brazil's fighter jet
of choice, with government sources saying Brazil is "very
likely" to choose the French plane to refurbish its air force.
If confirmed, the deals would enhance France's partnerships
with two of the world's biggest up-and-coming economic powers,
and provide a boost to President Nicolas Sarkozy, who has cast
himself as a champion of French industry and an energetic
salesman of the Rafale in particular as he faces a tough
re-election fight this year.
European and U.S. defense companies, feeling the impact of
budget cuts in their home markets, are also competing for jet
contracts in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and South Korea.