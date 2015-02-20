(Repeats story that ran on Thursday, with no changes to text)
* Europe losing market share in India to U.S., Russia
* Indian PM wants foreign firms to transfer more technology
* Concessions come as India embarks on defence modernisation
By Tommy Wilkes and Siva Govindasamy
BENGALURU, INDIA, Feb 19 European defence firms,
aiming to catch up with U.S. and Russian rivals that dominate
the sector in India, are pursuing supply deals by agreeing to
more generous technology transfer and local manufacturing terms.
Europe's share of defence sales to India, the world's top
arms importer, slid to less than 4 percent in 2013 from more
than a fifth in 2005, data from think tank Stockholm
International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) showed.
With the country estimated by analysts to spend $250 billion
over the next decade to modernise its armed forces, defence
contractors across the globe are queuing up to get a piece of
the pie.
But India has stipulated that for winning defence deals,
foreign firms give domestic companies access to more advanced
technologies they can use in India, rather than simply
outsourcing basic assembly work.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi told an audience at the Aero
India airshow on Wednesday that his government would cut down on
imports by welcoming in foreign firms who transferred technology
to local companies through his "Make in India" campaign.
European firms are hoping to cash in on this shift towards
indigenous development.
Sweden's Saab, for instance, is in talks with two
Indian dockyards about a joint bid for an upcoming submarine
tender that would need to be built in India, and is also
offering to manufacture a short-range air defence system in the
country, said Deputy CEO, Lennart Sindahl.
"We are very open to transfer technology, to sharing
intellectual property rights with India," he said on the
sidelines of the airshow.
France-based Airbus Group is looking at potential
Indian partners for a bid to make close to 200 light utility
helicopters for the Indian Navy and Air Force.
It emerged as the sole bidder for a $2 billion replacement
programme for India's Avro cargo aircraft last year that would
see Tata Advanced Systems manufacture and assemble 40 of the
firm's C295 transport planes within India.
Airbus Group India President Yves Guillaume said U.S. and
Russian sellers had benefited from government-to-government
lobbying that Europe struggled to match. "It's been difficult
for us to compete with them," he told Reuters. According to
SIPRI data, U.S., Russian and Israeli sales made up about 95
percent of all arms exports to India in 2013.
French firm MBDA, meanwhile, is pitching its Maitri
surface-to-air missile programme at this week's airshow to
clinch a long-stalled multi-billion dollar deal that would
require it to co-develop the missile alongside Indian
researchers.
TEST CASE
A big test will be the fate of the deal by France's Dassault
to sell 126 Rafale fighter jets to India, showing how much
ground European firms and the Indian government are prepared to
concede.
The deal, whose value could go up to $20 billion, has
stalled, amid a disagreement over the sharing of work with
state-run Hindustan Aeronautics, one of several public defence
companies Modi on Wednesday said must perform better.
Most foreign firms agree that improving the capability of
India's domestic industry is crucial for sustained technology
transfer.
While domestic companies like Tata, Larsen & Toubro
and Mahindra & Mahindra have expanded
aggressively into defence in recent years, they remain small as
India's defence industry only opened to the private sector in
2001.
"With companies, we have seen very good capability here but
still there are challenges, like a lot of raw materials are not
available here," said Inderjit Sial, managing director at the
Indian subsidiary of Textron Inc.
"The aerospace industry and the defence industry have a long
gestation period. It cannot be done overnight," Sial said.
(Additional reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Sweta Singh;
Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)