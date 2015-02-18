BENGALURU, INDIA Feb 18 India's prime minister
has asked global defence contractors to transfer more technology
to the country as part of the lucrative deals that they win to
modernise its armed forces.
The country's offsets policy, which requires contractors to
invest a percentage of the value of the deal in India, will be
tweaked to encourage more technology transfer, and less simple
assembly or production, Narendra Modi said at the opening
ceremony of the Aero India airshow at Yelahanka air base in
Bengaluru.
"We have the reputation as the largest importer of defence
equipment. This may be music to the ears of some of you. But
this is an area where we do not want to be number one," Modi
said before an air display of Indian military planes.
"It will no longer be enough to buy equipment and simply
assemble here."
India is forecast to spend $250 billion over the next decade
to upgrade its military, which still largely relies on Russian
equipment it bought from the 1960s to the 1980s, and catch up
with strategic rivals like China.
Defence contractors such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin
, Airbus and Dassault Aviation have
made a beeline to India in recent years in search of deals worth
billions of dollars.
Modi, however, added that India should aim to cut defence
imports from 60 to 30 percent in the next five years. It can
double its defence output and create hundreds of thousands of
skilled jobs as a result, he said.
He called for a level playing field between the private
sector and public sector firms such as Hindustan Aeronautics,
the main beneficiary of India's defence offset requirements, and
asked both to step up to the task of meeting India's
requirements.
Tata Sons, Reliance Group, Mahindra & Mahindra
and Larsen & Toubro are some of the larger
private sector firms that have made forays into the defence
production market in recent years.
They are also likely to benefit after the government in 2014
hiked the foreign investment limit in the domestic defence
industry to 49 percent from 26 percent. This has drawn greater
interest from international arms suppliers.
Public sector firms need "to do much better than they are
now", Modi added.
