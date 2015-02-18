BENGALURU, INDIA Feb 18 India will decide on
the fate of a long-delayed deal for 126 Dassault
Rafale fighter jets only after March, the country's defence
minister said on Wednesday.
The ministry's Contract Negotiations Committee (CNC) should
report back by early March, Manohar Parrikar, the defence
minister, told a media conference at the Aero India airshow in
Bengaluru.
He declined to say when a final decision was likely on the
contract, which was initially worth $12 billion and could go up
to $20 billion.
The Rafale was picked in 2012 over rival offers from the
United States, Europe and Russia. A final deal has been held up
due to a stalemate over a crucial component of the deal.
Under the terms of the contract, the winning bidder will
supply only 18 of the aircraft directly and the rest will be
manufactured in India by state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics.
Dassault, however, has been reluctant to provide guarantees
for the aircraft that are produced in India.
"It would be clinically insane for Dassault to guarantee
HAL-built planes. The only way forward for the program is to
drop this absurd idea," said Richard Aboulafia, vice-president
of analysis at aerospace and defence consultancy Teal Group.
Some Indian news reports have indicated that the deal could
be in trouble.
A French source, however, told Reuters on Tuesday that this
week's sudden and unexpected deal with Egypt for 24 Rafale jets
could speed up several other sets of talks, including those in
India.
France is in "final stage" of negotiations to sell up to 36
of the aircraft to Qatar, and is in talks with both Malaysia and
the United Arab Emirates, the source added.
