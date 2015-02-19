BENGALURU, India Feb 19 Sikorsky Aircraft Corp,
a unit of United Technologies Corp, is keen to sell VVIP
transport helicopters to the Indian government, a company
executive told Reuters.
India cancelled a $770 million deal for 12 VVIP helicopters
- used to carry high-ranking officials - with Italian defence
group Finmeccanica's AgustaWestland unit last year
over a corruption scandal.
Industry sources in India expect a new tender this year.
Sikorsky, which pitched its S-92 helicopter but lost to
AgustaWestland in the initial tender, could take part once
again.
"We told the Indian government we have great VVIP
helicopters and we are ready to support you," said Robert
Kokorda, vice president of defence systems and services at
Sikorsky, at the Aero India show in Bengaluru.
"If they issue a request for information, we'll evaluate it
and we'll be ready," Kokorda said.
India needs 12 helicopters to replace its Russia-made Mi-8
aircraft. After the cancellation of the AW101 order, it modified
some of its Mi-17 helicopters for VVIP missions.
Russian Helicopters could also bid for a new contract using
Mi-17s while Airbus Helicopters could enter the fray with its
EC225. Russian Helicopters declined to comment while Airbus
Helicopters executives could not be reached.
In May 2014, Sikorsky won an initial $1.24 billion contract
to develop and build six U.S. presidential helicopters, the
first step toward a fleet of 21 new aircraft by 2023. It has
built all US presidential helicopters since 1957.
Last year, an Italian court sentenced former Finmeccanica
Chairman and CEO Giuseppe Orsi to two years in jail for
falsifying invoices in a corruption case linked to the cancelled
Indian deal. Former AgustaWestland head Bruno Spagnolini was
also sentenced to two years in jail on false invoice charges,
but acquitted of the corruption accusations.
(Editing by Susan Thomas)