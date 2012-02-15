SINGAPORE Feb 15 The co-founder of Indonesia's Lion Air said on Wednesday the low-cost carrier could afford a record purchase of more than 200 Boeing jets finalised this week.

"People should understand that they should not look down on somebody in the Third World. Just because we are businessmen from the Third World, doesn't mean we can't afford them," airline Chief Executive Rusdi Kirana told Reuters a day after signing the deal at the Singapore Airshow.

The order, worth $22 billion at list prices, is for 230 jets including a model due to enter service starting from 2017.

"They start in 2017 so there is a lot of flexibility," Kirana said.

Financing includes some support from the U.S. ExIm bank export credit agency, the amount of which remains to be determined, Kirana added.