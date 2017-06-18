(Repeats to add link to story in paragraph 4)
PARIS, June 18 Airbus unveiled an
upgraded version of the world's biggest passenger jet on Sunday,
seeking to boost demand for the slow-selling superjumbo and
including a new wingtip design aimed at reducing fuel burn by up
to 4 percent.
The new wing design adds to other modifications presented
earlier this year, including new stairways and cabin rest area
to fit in more seats, with Airbus dubbing the enhanced version
the "A380plus".
Airbus announced the plan at the Paris Airshow, where it
revealed the new wingtips and new "A380plus" branding on the
fuselage and wing of an A380 belonging to the Air and Space
Museum at Le Bourget airport.
Reuters had previously reported the plans, which the
planemaker hopes will help revive weak sales of the
double-decker jet.
"The A380plus is an efficient way to offer even better
economics and improved operational performance at the same
time," Airbus sales chief John Leahy said in a statement.
Overall, the changes will lead to a 13 percent reduction in
cost per seat compared with the current A380, Airbus said.
The "A380plus" will also have an increased maximum take-off
weight of 578 tonnes, meaning it can either carry 80 more
passengers or fly a further 300 nautical miles.
Airbus said it would also offer longer time between
maintenance checks, meaning the plane can fly more and thus
cutting maintenance costs.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)