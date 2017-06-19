By Cyril Altmeyer
| PARIS, June 19
PARIS, June 19 France's air force defended the
troubled Airbus A400M military airlifter on Monday,
expressing a "positive outlook" for Europe's new army plane
despite German protests over missing defensive capabilities.
The reassurance from top air force general Andre Lanata
offers some respite to manufacturer Airbus after months of
renewed debate over the delayed plane.
The A400M - ordered by Belgium, Britain, France, Germany,
Luxembourg, Spain and Turkey - has been hit by engine gearbox
problems and delays in fitting parachuting capacity and advanced
defences.
A confidential report by the German defence ministry warned
recently that such problems as well as contract disputes could
impair the full operational use of the transporter.
But speaking to journalists to mark the start of the June
19-25 air show at Le Bourget, near Paris, Lanata said he
believed Airbus was getting to grips with the problems.
"I believe that all that is now mainly behind us," he told
the AJPAE media association.
Earlier this year, Airbus took a new writedown of 1.2
billion euros against losses on the A400M, and urged the seven
NATO buyers to limit its exposure to heavy fines and payment
delays caused by new technical snags and delays.
France currently has 11 A400M planes, of which six are fully
operational - a tally which Lanata called "very satisfactory",
even though not all of them yet have the specifications
originally envisaged in Europe's largest defence contract.
The French army is due to get another 15 A400M planes by
2019, and French President Emmanuel Macron was due to arrive at
the Paris Airshow on Monday on board an A400M in a further show
of support for the model.
Lanata said that while there were technical issues that
needed to be resolved, France remained fully behind the A400M.
"It is very important that optimism and support shown by
France is not hampered by any industrial problems, given how
tough the Germans have been on this matter," added another
French army official, asking not to be named.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Tim Hepher and Sudip
Kar-Gupta; Editing by Mark Potter)